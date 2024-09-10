Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of PRGS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $174,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,763 shares of company stock valued at $765,004 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,127,000 after purchasing an additional 95,594 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,966,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,713,000 after acquiring an additional 192,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Progress Software by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,465,000 after acquiring an additional 34,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 865,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,941,000 after purchasing an additional 156,796 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

