ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock Price Up 4.1% on Insider Buying Activity

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 88,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 908,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Specifically, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 165,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,024,959.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,362,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,849,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 786,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $5,102,392.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,197,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,502,093.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $42,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411,356 shares in the company, valued at $541,105,378.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACDC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

ProFrac Trading Up 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.82.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ProFrac by 712.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 130,757 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth $956,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.