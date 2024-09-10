Private Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of OMFL stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile
The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
