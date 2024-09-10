Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.48 and last traded at $35.66. 4,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 11,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $226.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Princeton Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

In other news, Director Robert N. Ridolfi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $475,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $258,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Ridolfi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $475,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Princeton Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

