Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Insider Sells $346,970.00 in Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) insider Andy Brailo sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $346,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andy Brailo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Andy Brailo sold 4,390 shares of Premier stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $90,038.90.

Shares of PINC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 531,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.40. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $23.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Premier by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Premier by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Premier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Premier by 1.6% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

