Praxis Precision Medicines’ (PRAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 103.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRAX. Wedbush raised their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.73. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.64. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 61.47% and a negative net margin of 6,987.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,548,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $32,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after buying an additional 373,131 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at $18,878,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 105.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

