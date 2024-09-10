PotCoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $3.17 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00107132 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011627 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 139.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

