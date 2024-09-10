PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Declares Final Dividend of $0.06

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

About PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

