Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.69.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.30 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of PLL stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.80.
Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
