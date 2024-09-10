Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.23.

NYSE:PHR opened at $23.91 on Friday. Phreesia has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,708.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,708.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $39,622.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 753,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,337 shares of company stock worth $736,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after buying an additional 194,035 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,941,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after buying an additional 224,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

