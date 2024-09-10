Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) PT Raised to $37.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Compass Point from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 128,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,257. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,042,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 67.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 826,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

