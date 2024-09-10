Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.70. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $127,759.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,734.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $127,759.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,734.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock worth $575,147. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

