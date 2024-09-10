PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GHY opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $46,725.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,706.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

