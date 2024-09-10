PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. PG&E’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

