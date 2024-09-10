PFG Investments LLC Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $109.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.