PFG Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BAB opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

