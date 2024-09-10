PFG Investments LLC Sells 8,134 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

