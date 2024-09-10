PFG Investments LLC Sells 3,140 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,103,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,081,000 after buying an additional 142,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,016 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,995 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 998,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,104,000 after buying an additional 673,186 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.87.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

