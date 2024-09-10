PFG Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,001 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 738.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $755,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $6,824,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,150,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $6,824,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,150,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total value of $6,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,357,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,664,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,675,422 shares of company stock worth $356,263,177. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $135.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.87. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $159.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.40.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

