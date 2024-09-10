PFG Investments LLC Purchases 1,435 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,889 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day moving average of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

