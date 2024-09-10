PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 1.62% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISPY. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $413,000.

ISPY stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6198 per share. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

