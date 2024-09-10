PFG Investments LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,791,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

