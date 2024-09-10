PFG Investments LLC Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 17.9% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $376,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $26,353,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,107,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,450,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.