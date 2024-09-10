PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,658 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $169.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.82. The firm has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

