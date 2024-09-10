PFG Investments LLC Acquires 23,700 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of OPKO Health worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 79,525 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 648,569 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,646,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,294,064.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 736,644 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,134. Company insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.64.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

