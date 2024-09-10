Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Trading Down 6.5%

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) was down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.41 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 35,947,841 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 12,032,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.68 ($0.03).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Petro Matad Stock Performance
About Petro Matad
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.
