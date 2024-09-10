Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.04)-(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of approx $1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 6.7 %

About Petco Health and Wellness

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. 4,619,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,696. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.