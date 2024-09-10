Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.04)-(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of approx $1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.36.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WOOF
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 6.7 %
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Petco Health and Wellness
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.