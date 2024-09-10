PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Up 0.8%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.71 and last traded at $93.23. Approximately 2,423,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,648,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

Get PDD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.25. The company has a market capitalization of $128.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3,883.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in PDD by 1,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.