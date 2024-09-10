Pax Dollar Trading 0% Lower This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $105.23 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000760 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 105,079,505 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.