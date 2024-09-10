Parkland (TSE:PKI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.65

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$34.65 and last traded at C$34.72, with a volume of 165431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PKI shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.46.

Get Parkland alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parkland

Parkland Stock Down 2.6 %

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.73%.

Insider Activity at Parkland

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,520.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.