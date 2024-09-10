Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PAAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

NYSE PAAS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,031. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.35. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 446.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

