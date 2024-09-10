PaLM AI (PALM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.37 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $33.37 million and $248,588.21 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.43771438 USD and is up 11.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $269,001.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

