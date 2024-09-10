Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.20

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 1070221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $504.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF stock. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

