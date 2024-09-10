Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.23

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$52.23 and last traded at C$52.28, with a volume of 67610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Ovintiv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.75. The firm has a market cap of C$13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.64.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.46 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.0646766 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

