ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $20,625,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 915,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 629,536 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 585,447 shares during the period. Finally, First Turn Management LLC grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,515,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 418,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

