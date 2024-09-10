O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,124.02 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,094.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,069.54.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

