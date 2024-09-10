Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 164.3% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 2,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,600.0%.

NYSE:ORC remained flat at $8.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,475,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,874. The stock has a market cap of $583.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORC. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

