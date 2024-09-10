Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.450-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.7 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Oracle Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.65 and a 200-day moving average of $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The company has a market cap of $385.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

