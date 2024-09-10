Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $19.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.26. 8,294,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,128,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.82. The firm has a market cap of $438.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.