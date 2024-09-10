Optical Cable (OCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 11th.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:OCC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085. Optical Cable has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

