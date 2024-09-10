ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Decreased by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

