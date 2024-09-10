ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO Sells $13,786.08 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $13,786.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 430,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, September 9th, James Blackie sold 1,901 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $11,234.91.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Blackie sold 4,376 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $27,787.60.

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,159. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $242.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.47.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter worth $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ON24 by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in ON24 by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

