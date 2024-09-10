OMG Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.61 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $31.36 million and $5.61 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00041821 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.