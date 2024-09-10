Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Sells $330,274.70 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 67,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $330,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 591,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,065.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OLO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,356. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $761.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.27.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OLO had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLO. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 644,200.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

