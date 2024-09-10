Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Lowered to $189.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $189.78 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after buying an additional 2,447,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after buying an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.