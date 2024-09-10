Oasys (OAS) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Oasys (OAS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Oasys has a market capitalization of $121.65 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasys has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000112 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Oasys

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,795,237,608 tokens. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,795,237,608.271654 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04461973 USD and is up 6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $9,186,636.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars.

