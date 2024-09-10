O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) is Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,511,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 703,308 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass makes up 4.1% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $39,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,362,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,358,000 after acquiring an additional 728,493 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,644,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after acquiring an additional 641,493 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,505,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after acquiring an additional 439,838 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

O-I Glass stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O-I Glass news, Director John Humphrey bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,765.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

