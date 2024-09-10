Northland Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Toro (NYSE:TTC)

Northland Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Toro Price Performance

TTC opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.93. Toro has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Toro by 1,204.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Toro by 522.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Toro in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

