Northland Securities Raises Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $10.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of PAYO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 65,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,257. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $2,137,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,333,728.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $2,137,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,333,728.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $2,121,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,970.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890,082 shares of company stock worth $10,516,245. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 131.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 203,943 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 906,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 274,942 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

