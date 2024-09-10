Niza Global (NIZA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $475,660.20

Niza Global (NIZA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. Niza Global has a market capitalization of $42,422.51 and $475,660.20 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Niza Global has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Niza Global token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Niza Global

Niza Global’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,749,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,749,999,954 with 6,170,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00016248 USD and is down -5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $256,998.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

